Making a case for vocational training » Letters » Tribune Online

The essence of university education has been defeated in Nigeria. In the real sense, not everyone should be in the university, as the university is meant for individuals with a high level of thinking, innovation, problem solving and sound reasoning. Many entrants into Nigeria’s university fail to meet these requirements, hence the problem with many graduates unable to reason properly. The best brains in the nation are meant to be nurtured in the university.

The universities are meant to be researching citadels where new ideas are required to power local industries and organizations, while evolving new strategies to enhance economic productivity. Until we go back to the basics of…