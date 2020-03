Tribune Online

Nigerian stocks sank to a more than four-year low on Wednesday while bond yield spreads widened as jittery investors fret over a possible naira devaluation after oil prices plunged, Reuters reported on Thursday. JP Morgan said on Wednesday it expected Nigeria to devalue its currency by around 10% to 400 naira per dollar by the […]

