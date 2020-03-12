Nigeria loses N995.2bn yearly to crude oil, refined products, spillage ― CISLAC

“Using the top-end estimate of lost crude oil at 300,000 barrels per day (BPD), our assessment puts the projected annual loss due to oil theft for 2018 at N995.2 billion based on the current exchange rate price of N305 to US$1.

“This includes the losses due to direct oil theft, sabotage, and spillage,” Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Mr Auwal Musa Rafsanjani disclosed this while presenting the position paper of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to the Ad-hoc Committee investigating Oil theft chaired by Hon. Peter Akpatason on Wednesday.”

While reeling out the statistics of crude oil losses allegedly obtained from the…