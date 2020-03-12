NUC and Nigeria’s fake professors » Letters » Tribune Online

The views of professors are very much valued. Professors are also well-regarded professionals in a number of fields, without a doubt. T his is so because the designation is customarily given after years of thorough academic work inside the confines of a tertiary educational community.

Good professors are astute debaters. They read a lot and know where the phrase, ‘Merry Christmas’ came from. They readily recall all the British classics they read and how they latched onto George Orwell’s works. Old professors around me remember the days when to be awarded a professorial chair you must have had works published in countless first-rated international journals.

Many eggheads celebrated…