Of Nigeria, religion and religious identity » Arts and Reviews » Tribune Online

A review of Professor Olufemi Vaughan’s book, Religion and the making of Nigeria by Nimi Wariboko.

PROFESSOR Olufemi Vaughan’s book supremely holds the reader’s interest, fittingly fires her curiosity, and graciously gives her the pleasure of an intellectual high. It tells — with ease and fluid prose — the complicated but important story of Nigeria’s state-society development in the context of, in interaction with, and in antagonistic and agonistic relationships with religious forces. Vaughan argues that religious forces are decisive within the process of state formation, civic association, political mobilization, and political culture in Nigeria. Religion and religious…