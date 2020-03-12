Oshiomhole’s camp jittery as Obaseki convenes South-South leaders meeting Thursday

Ahead of next Tuesday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee meeting of the All Progressives Congress, the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has called a meeting of the South-South leaders.

The meeting is expected to hold Thursday in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Checks revealed that the Edo State governor has been mobilising certain chieftains of the party in the zone to push for the ouster of his estranged godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman at the meeting of the national caucus and NEC.

Certain chieftains of the party from South-South who have since lined behind Governor Obaseki in his cold war with Comrade Oshiomhole are already shopping for a…