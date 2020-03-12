Senate to strip State High Court from entertaining pre-election matters

A bill for an amendment of the 1999 Constitution to preclude the High Court of a State from entertaining pre-election disputes emanating from congresses, conferences, conventions or other meetings convened by political parties for the purpose of electing members of its executive committees or other governing bodies passed Second Reading yesterday in the Red Chamber.

The amendment, sponsored by Senator representing Delta central and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo Agege, was referred to Senate ad-hoc Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution.

Incidentally, sponsor of the amendment is the Chairman of the Committee.