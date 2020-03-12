US consulate to partner women organisations on leadership

The United States Consulate has expressed its readiness to support and partner with women organisations in Nigeria to increase the awareness on women participation and involvement in politics and leadership.

The US consul general Claire Pierangelo, said this at a one-day interactive session organised by The American Corner, Ibadan, under the US Consulate in collaboration with the Women ​ In Leadership Advocacy Forum (WILAF), as part of activities marking the International Women’s Day celebration for 2020.

She said it was regrettable that women were still finding it difficult to occupy leadership positions in many countries of the world, particularly in Nigeria.

The consul general, who…