We won’t devalue Naira, foreign reserves adequate ― CBN

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday night said it had enough foreign exchange reserves to maintain the current value of the naira.

In a statement, the apex bank said it had set security agencies on the track of currency speculators who were causing panic in the market.

The statement reads thus:

“Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to note with displeasure, the rumours and speculative activities of unscrupulous players in the foreign exchange market, borne out of the impression that the CBN is on the verge of devaluing the Naira, and triggering panic in the FX Market.

These rumours are false, unwarranted and calculated to serve their dubious and selfish ends.

“We therefore wish…