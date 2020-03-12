We’ll be careful, take things slowly ― Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said his government would take things slowly and carefully as Covid-19 takes its toll on the global oil market.

There are fears that with the crash in global oil price as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, the monthly federal allocation to states will be affected and states could find it difficult implementing their 2020 budgets.

Responding to questions on Thursday at the 2020 Quarterly Media Interaction at Government House, Asaba, Okowa said efforts would be made to execute ongoing projects without rushing unnecessarily into new ones.

“We have challenges in the area of implementing the 2020 budget because of the current crisis in the global…