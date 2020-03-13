’Access The Stars’ takes Abuja, Calabar as thousands compete at regionals

In the last two episodes of ‘Access the Stars’, the audition train moved to Abuja and later Calabar. The audience saw it all: confident singers, show-shoppers and average singers who shared the same passion for the limelight. The regional judges and celebrity judges (TY-mix, Seyi Shay and Kaffy) gave their praises and criticisms while assessing the contestants.

Sensational artist Seyi Shay advised the contestants saying “I’m a sucker for good showmanship. I think that it’s not really about how well you sing. It’s about how you deliver the song you are singing. So I implore everyone tonight to give it their all when it comes to the actual performance of the song. That will…