Tribune Online

Acting has always been my passion —Whochey Nnadi

Whochey Nnadi is a popular face on television. In the family sitcom, ‘The Johnsons’ , he is known as Jennifer’s husband, Goodluck. The multi-talented entertainment personality speaks to ROTIMI IGE about his journey so far. Tell us a bit about your background, growing up and early memories of family life. I am a proud […]

Acting has always been my passion —Whochey Nnadi

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune