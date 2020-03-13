Canadian prime minister’s wife tests positive to Coronavirus » Top News » Tribune Online

Canadian prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will remain in isolation, his office said Thursday

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “is in good health with no symptoms,” the PMO said, adding that he will follow the advice of doctors and stay in isolation for 14 days.

“Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms,” the statement said. “For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him…