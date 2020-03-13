CDA commends Makinde, honours three for community service

The Ile-Tuntun Alafara Community Development Association, Ibadan, has commended the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for the pace at which he is delivering on his mandate and putting smiles on the faces of the citizens of the state through his people-oriented policies and programmes.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, gave the commendation last weekend at the 2020 get-together of the association, where awards were presented to three public servants for their contributions to the development of the community.

The trio of a former General Manager of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), Mr Musiliu Yakubu; the Executive Director, National Horticultural…