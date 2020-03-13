Education sector records 80 percent corruption in Oyo State ― Makinde

Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Friday, bemoaned pervasive corruption in the education sector of the state, noting that 80 per cent of cases of corruption brought to his attention, since assumption of office, happened in the sector.

He noted that cases of corruption ranged from reports of some school administrators collecting money from their students for the conduct of mock examinations to some civil servants collecting money from teachers to have them promoted or posted to choice areas.

Furthermore, he pointed to instances of some local inspectors of education asking for gratification from principals before handing over the books purchased by the government for free distribution…