Ghana confirms two cases of coronavirus » Latest News » Tribune Online

Ghana has announced two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 in the country, Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, disclosed this on Thursday.

The two individuals came into the country from Norway and Turkey, Manu announced at a press briefing on Thursday night.

According to him, the cases were confirmed on March 12, 2020 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The statement reads in part:

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID -19.

“ Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing.

“I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of…