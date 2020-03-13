Gov Bello gives security aides eight weeks to root out criminals from Kogi

Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has given the newly appointed senior special assistants on security matters in the 21 local government areas in the state eight weeks to get rid of every criminal.

Bello gave the marching orders while inaugurating the appointees at the Lugard House, the seat of Kogi State Government, in Lokoja.

He said that the government could no longer watch idly as criminal elements such as kidnappers, armed robbers and others have a field day terrorising the people.

“We are experiencing some pockets of crimes such as armed robberies, kidnapping, armed bandit and others. This is an acid test…