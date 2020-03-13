Husbands as terrorists » Opinions » Tribune Online

THE case of Samaila Musa, a 30-year-old resident of Kastina State who inflicted maniacal cruelty on his wives, underlined the burgeoning incidents of domestic violence in Nigeria. Samaila was reported to have chained his two wives and locked them up in a room for 10 months. The women -Fatimah Salisu, 25, and Hadiza Musa 20 – alleged that he shaved their heads and pubic hairs and cut their nails. These, they claimed, he ground together, mixed with their food and forced them to eat. Besides putting pepper in their private parts, they lamented, he made them to bathe, urinate and defecate in the room. Despite these bitter pills of wickedness, he forced down their throats, he had no qualms…