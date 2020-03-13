Kaduna to pay N30,000 pension to 11,000 beneficiaries in March » Latest News » Tribune Online

The Kaduna State Government will this month (March) begin paying N30,000 as the new minimum pension for its retirees who are on the old Defined Benefits Pension scheme.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Thursday emphasized that this decision will upgrade 11,511 pensioners who were previously earning less than N30,000 as monthly pension.

The statement which was signed by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser on Media and Communication on Thursday.

According to the statement, all government agencies have received a circular from the office of the Head of Service to effect the new pension structure.

“Following the decision of the Kaduna State Executive Council to increase the…