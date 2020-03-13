



Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, global speakers for NANTA 44th AGM in Kano

PREPARATIONS are in top gear as top global industry experts from within and outside Africa have been confirmed to attend the 44th elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) slated to hold in Kano from March 25 to 27 2020. The president of the association, Mr Bankole Bernard […]

