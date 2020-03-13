LASU to graduate 76 first class as deposed Kano’s emir, Sanusi chairs 24th convocation

A total of 76 students of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, would be graduating with First Class honors in various disciplines at this year’s convocation ceremonies.

The number are part of the 8, 959 students (for 20182019 academic session) across levels-certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate studies- who made the graduation list and it is the highest in the history of LASU. Only 57 made First Class last year while 26, 26 and seven made that of 2018, 2017, and 2016 respectively.

Also, Shotunde Oladimeji Idris from Business Administration Department with a Cumulative Gradient Points Average (CGPA) of 4.95 out of the obtainable 5.0 points emerged the overall best in the set…