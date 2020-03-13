Much ado about National Security Adviser » Opinions » Tribune Online

General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, GCFR, whose tenure was between August 27, 1985 to August 26, 1993, was the first to introduce the office of the National Security Adviser to this country. That was in January 1990 when he made my friend, the 7th Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Gambo Jimeta as the first National Security Adviser. The last time I visited that office in Abuja, the penciled portraits of past and present National Security Advisers were displayed on the stairs leading to the office of the National Security Adviser. In April 1980, President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR, (25 February, 1925 -28 December, 2018) appointed Dr. Bukar Shuaib National Adviser on…