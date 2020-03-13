Oyetola signs State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Bill into law

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola on Friday signed into law the State’s Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill.

The bill was transmitted to the governor by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday evening.

The House had on March 3, 2020, passed the bill into law after a public hearing to seek stakeholders’ contributions and suggestions on the bill.

Signing the bill at the Executive Council Lounge, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola disclosed that the law signifies a declaration of war on criminals in the state and its environs, adding that the state “is prepared to go to any legitimate length to ensure that criminals in…