Three months of economic hardship? » Editorial » Tribune Online

ON Wednesday, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr.Mele Kyari, warned Nigerians to prepare for more economic trouble in view of the current multi-year low level of crude oil prices at the international market. Mr. Kyari reportedly spoke against the backdrop of the spread of COVID-19 in over 90 countries, the shut-down of large economies, and the price war declared by Saudi Arabia to punish Russia for its refusal to accede to further production cuts, resulting in the lowest oil prices since 1999. Speaking at the Second Consultative Roundtable with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, tagged Going for Growth 2, in Abuja, Kyari …