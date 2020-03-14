2020 UTME kicks off nationwide » Tribune Online %

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Saturday commenced the conduct of 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination nationwide with initial hitches in some examination centers.

Over 1.9 million candidates registered to sit for UTME that is spread for about three weeks, holding from 14th to 4th April 2020 in over 700 Computer Based Test Centres (CBT) across the nation.

In some of the centers monitored in Abuja, the examination could not start at 7 am as stipulated by the Board because of the initial hitches and delay in biometric verification of candidates by the JAMB officials.

At Global Distance Learning Institute, opposite Federal Ministry of Finance, examination started…