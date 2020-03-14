Air Peace passengers to be subjected to thorough hand sanitization

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced measures for protecting its numerous passengers and staff against the spread of Coronavirus.

The airline’s Safety Manager, Captain Godfrey Ogbogu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

Ogbogu stated that henceforth, all passengers of Air Peace would be subjected to a thorough hand sanitisation at the boarding gate even as he added that the airline has introduced temperature checking for all passengers before boarding.

He revealed that any passenger whose temperature reads above 38 degrees, will not be allowed to board while a refund will be issued.

His words: “We wish to state categorically that any…