Amosun, Akinlade bid former Ogun lawmaker, Mafe farewell

Former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and a governorship candidate in the last governorship election in the state, Honourable Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, on Friday paid tribute to the late former Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Yinka Mafe, whose remains were finally laid to rest.

Amosun and Akinlade joined other mourners at a funeral ceremony held for Mafe at St Barnabas Anglican Church, Emuren, in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, who died on February 4, 2020, which happened to be his birthdate.

Amosun, while speaking with journalists expressed sadness over the death of Mafe whom he described as an integral part of Ogun State…