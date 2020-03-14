Anambra police arrests 122 suspects, recovers cars, other criminal items

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday paraded 122 suspects whose offences ranged from murder, armed robbery, impersonation, car snatching, gun-running, and cultism.

They were paraded at the command’s headquarters Amaowbia, Awka, by the PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed who represent the state Commissioner, Mr. John Abang.

Abang who said the suspects were arrested from their various crime scenes by the command special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), added that 2000 pieces of live cartridges, two locally made single barrels short guns leaf suspected to be cannabis Sativa were recovered.

Other exhibits recovered in their possession includes ten (10) locally made pistols, Eleven(11) machetes , Nine…