CAF postpones Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers » Latest News » Tribune Online

CAF has announced the indefinite postponement of the Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers.

Initially, Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers were scheduled for March 25 – 31, 2020.

According to CAF, “Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as a pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice.

“Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020; FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 – 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020; and Total Women’s AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.”

The African…