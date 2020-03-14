Deposed Emir of Kano released, relocates to Lagos » Latest News

THE dethroned Emir of Kano, Muham- mad Sanusi arrived Lagos last night following his release from Awe, Nassarawa State where he was banished to by the government.

The plane that brought the former Emir to Lagos landed late Friday night at the Murtala Muhammed Airport. Journalists were, however, not given access to the Quits Aviation Terminal where the plane landed. He was seen being led quickly away under tight security provided by his aides.

Sanusi’s Lagos address was not known as of press time on Friday.

A Federal High Court ordered his immediate release from confinement on Friday morning. Sanusi left Awe at…