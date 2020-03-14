Friends, family, others fete Apostle Awolesi on 60th birthday

For the founding General Overseer of The Church of the Lord Revival Ministry (Inc.) Apostle Adetunji Olukorede Awolesi, March 5th is always a moment of celebration.

The erstwhile Corporate Affairs Manager of Lotus Plastics Ltd and now renowned spiritual leader’s 60th birthday party held at the Ewusi of Makun Palace Hall last Saturday in Sagamu was a convergence of who-is-who in Ogun State and beyond.

Apart from getting the blessings of a former governor of Ogun State and Asiwaju of Remo Christians, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, at least, fourteen royal fathers among other notable clergymen and professionals were in attendance.

This rare kind of honour is usually bestowed on someone who’s…