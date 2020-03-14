Gombe gov pledges to support communities to harness cultural potentials

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has harped on sustaining cultural values as a means of socio-economic growth, pledging support to communities towards harnessing cultural potentials

The Governor also said that sustaining cultural values is a veritable means of achieving socio-economic growth towards a better and organised society where respect will thrive.

The Governor stated this in an address at the Fourth Edition of Gwandum Annual Cultural Festival in Gwandum, Kaltungo Local Government Area, held on Saturday, where he was the Special Guest of honour.

Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, commended the Gwandum community for complementing…