Ibadan women talk tough on rape, domestic violence

Last week Sunday, many people across the world, especially women, celebrated the International Women’s Day, with the theme: ‘I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights.’ According to the United Nations (UN), the theme is aligned with the UN Women’s new multigenerational campaign, Generation Equality, which marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune