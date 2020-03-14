JAMB kicks off in Kwara without hitches » Latest News » Tribune Online

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Examination for 2020 was conducted without any hitch in parts of Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Tribune Online, however, gathered that the examination started a little behind schedule in some of the centers because officials that would screen candidates writing the exam arrived the CBT centers late.

A parent, who spoke with Tribune Online at one of the CBT centers located on Yidi Road in Ilorin metropolis, Mallam Nasirudeen Abdulkareem, however, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination.

He said with the arrangements put in place, JAMB management have defeated the menace of examination malpractices in the country.

Mallam…