Lagos regatta, festival set to hold April » Entertainment

A major event is set for inclusion in the country’s culture, entertainment and business calendars with the launch of The Greater Lagos Regatta and Festival (TG-LARAF), which first edition holds from 10 to 12 April.

TG-LARAF, is the brainchild of Gradient Hill Ltd with the support and endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu and the Lagos State Government.

The event, organised under the auspices of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and Culture working in partnership with Gradient Hill, is billed as a blockbuster three-part event.

According to a release signed by Principal Consultant, Gradient Hill Limited, Mr Ivor Ekpe, the event is designed to be a fusion of business, music, arts,…