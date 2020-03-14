Obesere excited as ‘Egungun Be Careful’ makes resurgence 19 years after release » Entertainment » Tribune Online

Nigerian Fuji star, Abass Akande Obesere popularly known as ‘Omo Rapala’ or ‘Papa Tosibe’ has expressed his excitement as his track which he recorded 19 years ago, ‘Egugun Be Careful’ has been resuscitated and is now the new trend in town.

Over the week, some part of the track suddenly became the talk of the town as it could be heard and seen all over social media platforms. Different memes have also surfaced online, both on twitter and Whatsapp groups with Obesere’s track, ‘Egungun be careful’ being made short videos for statuses and stickers.

Different contemporary artistes such as Zlatan Ibile, Skiibi and Teni have however utilized the trend as Zlatan Ibile featured…