Suspected cultists kill, dump three corpses close to University of Agriculture, Makurdi » Metro » Tribune Online

Three corpses were found dumped close to the main gate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) in the early hours of Friday.

Our correspondent learned that the deceased might have been victims of cult clashes and that they were chased to the area by suspected cultists who were on a reprisal mission.

It was gathered that the assailants, after hacking the three victims to death, also set their corpses ablaze.

The source who did not want to be mentioned explained that the killing, which is suspected to have been carried out by cultists, may not be unconnected to the Thursday cult killing of a final year student of Political Science at the Benue State University…