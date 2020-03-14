When to keep sick children out of school » Mum & Child » Tribune Online

PARENTS have mixed views on when to keep sick children out of school. Most agree that those with diarrhoea should stay home, but many would send a child who had thrown up or with slightly raised body temperature to school often basing decisions on their best guess.

Of course, parents have differing views about how sick is too sick. Or the importance of sick day consequences, such as parents missing work or children missing an examination or falling behind in class work.

Symptoms also make a difference. So, major considerations are based on whether attending school could negatively impact a child’s health or the health of classmates and if there is someone to stay home with their sick…