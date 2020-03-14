You aren’t a member of NWC, Giadom tells Nabena » Latest News » Tribune Online

Acting national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Giadom has faulted the claim by the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekeen Nabena, that the former has resigned from the APC National Working Committee.

Nabena in a statement at the weekend said Giadom has ceased to be a national officer of the party having resigned to contest as running mate to the governorship candidate of the party in Rivers State in the 2019 election, Tonye Cole.

He said: “It should be known that Victor Giadom tendered his resignation letter to the National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the 2019 election as the party’s deputy governorship candidate in Rivers…