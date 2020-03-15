Buhari commiserates with Yahaya Bello on mother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Hauwau Oziohu Bello.

He prayed that God almighty will comfort her family and loved ones.

A statement issued, in Abuja on Sunday night, by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, said the president urged the governor, family members and all associates of the deceased to find solace in the grace of long life given to the matriarch, and her strength of character in bringing up her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in fear of God, while promoting…