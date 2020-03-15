Church members flee as roof blown off over impact of explosion » Latest News » Tribune Online

The fire explosion that rocks the pipeline in Abule Ado, Festac this Sunday morning has been said to have made members flee after it has blown off the roof of a church nearby.
According to an eye witness who posted the video via his Twitter @IC_Ju, and captioned it “Trem festac 7th avenue after the explosion. #heard #festac“
Trem festac 7th avenue after the explosion. #heard #festac pic.twitter.com/4mYmNz1Z8J
— poetic-jvstice (@ic_ju) March 15, 2020
Source: Nigerian Tribune