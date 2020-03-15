Court actions capable of weakening APC, Akande warns

A former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and chairman of its special reconciliation committee, Chief Bisi Akande, has admonished party members frequenting courts for orders against the leadership of the party to desist from doing so, warning that the action is capable of weakening the governing party.

In a statement on Saturday, the former Osun State governor charged those shopping for court orders to allow his committee to do the job of reconciling aggrieved party leaders and members.

Bypassing the committee to seek judicial intervention, Akande said, amounted to pouring insult on the committee and the party organs which endorsed the setting up of the…