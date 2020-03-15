Family of six feared killed in Lagos explosion

A family of six including father, mother and four children have been reportedly killed in the raging fire incident at Abule Ado community of Lagos State, following an early morning explosion.

An eyewitness, Biliqil Jamiu, told Tribune Online that one Mr. Obi, his wife, and four children were trapped by the fire while inside their car, getting set for Sunday church service.

There is no official confirmation yet.

According to her, the Obis just came out of their home and got inside the family car when the explosion occurred.

Ms. Jamiu attributed the explosion to burst pipelines in the community.

The home…