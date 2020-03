Tribune Online

Ghana confirms four new cases of coronavirus

The government of Ghana has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus. The development was announced by Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie, during a press briefing on the current status of the country at the Information Ministry, Sunday, March 15, 2020, Ghana web reported According to him, two more cases, […]

Ghana confirms four new cases of coronavirus

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune