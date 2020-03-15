Giadom’s adoption divides North-East governors

BARELY 48 hours to the much- anticipated meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the South-South stakeholders adoption of the acting national secretary, Victor Giadom, as replacement for the embattled national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, may have run into a hitch.

Investigation revealed that just as the agitation to oust the displaced Oshiomhole has polarised the rank of the Progressives Governors Forum, the umbrella body of governors on the APC platform, Thursday’s resolution by the South- South governors’ pushing for Giadom is becoming a hard sell among the governors.

The South-South leaders, at a meeting convened by the Edo State…