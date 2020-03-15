Hamzat urges Lagosians not to dump waste in drainages

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, on Sunday enjoined Lagosians to desist from dumping their wastes into the drainage channels in order to avoid flooding as rain commences.

Hamzat made the call during an inspection tour of some drainage systems across the state as part of efforts by the state government to prepare for the rainy season

Hamzat disclosed that the Sanwo-Olu Administration had awarded contracts for the clearing and desilting of the drainages across the State, explaining that the tour was to ascertain their current state.

According to the deputy governor, the drainages being interconnected, waste dumping has clustered them, hindering their proper…