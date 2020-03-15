How students of school beside explosion site were rescued through fence

The children from Bethlehem Girls Secondary School just beside the explosion have been whisked away over the fence due to the explosion that happened in the early hour of Sunday in Abule Ado, Lagos State.
Although, it has been revealed that the school has been completely destroyed and many students injured due to the explosion.
According to a source who shared the video on his Twitter handle @gidi_traffic, who said the students are yet to get over the shock.
“@ambode44: The Children from Bethlehem school, just beside the point of Explosion had to be whisked over the Fence, many Injured. @Gidi_Traffic #Abuleado Pipeline Explosion, Festac pic.twitter.com/8lUvul1j2n
Source: Nigerian Tribune