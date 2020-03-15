I can reclaim my throne if I want –Sanusi » Latest News » Tribune Online

FORMER Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has revealed that he can reclaim his throne if he wants to but he has chosen to move on with his life.

In a video that went viral on Saturday, the former emir was said that due process was not followed by the Kano State government in sacking him and subsequently banishing him.

In a transcript of the video, Sanusi is quoted to have said,

“And If you look at the reason given for removing me… Insubordination to political authority, yeah. [laughs].

“God gave me that chance. I have done what I could in six years. I am moving on.

“The truth is if I wanted to go back… The letter was badly written, this was so unprofessionally done. It was the…