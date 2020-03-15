Kogi gov, Yahaya Bello, loses mother »

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Sunday, lost his mother Hajia Hawa Bello.
It was reliably gathered that his mother died in Abuja on Sunday after a brief illness.
Her body is expected to be buried tomorrow in Okene, Kogi State after Muslim rite.
She is survived by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, among whom is the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.
Source: Nigerian Tribune