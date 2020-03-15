Ortom’s aide call for prayers against herders’ attack, coronavirus

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Mr Terver Akase, on Sunday has called on the people of Konshisha Local Government Area to pray against sustained attacks on people of the state.

Akase also called for prayers to prevent the dreaded coronavirus also known as COVID-19 from spreading deep into the country and its speedy end to countries already affected.

Ortom’s spokesman made the call at St. Gabriel’s Parish, Iorkighir, Tse-Agberagba at a mass organised to pray for him in appreciation of his role in the 2018 invasion of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Akase lamented the renewed attacks on parts of the state especially in Guma where several persons have…